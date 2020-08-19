Multiple flashes of lightning outline trees and a flag pole during a thunder storm Tuesday night at the Friedel Ranch, about 9 miles north of Cuero. Lightning did strike the flag pole but did not damage it. The area received .37 of an inch of rain during the storm.
