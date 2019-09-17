Lives Remembered will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Lifeway Church, 403 E. Sarah St. in Cuero.
Come honor our veterans and the citizens who sacrificed at home to support the war effort. The fifth annual production of the DeWitt County Historical Commission will highlight some of the lives of DeWitt County servicemen who participated in D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Military veterans of all eras will be recognized. Tickets are available at the door for $5. Those under 18 are admitted free. For additional information, contact Marge Kacir at 361-243-8888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.