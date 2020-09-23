BEEVILLE
Sept. 18
Cattle on hand: 384
Sheep and goats: 12
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $130-$160; (300-400) $120-$173; (400-500) $110-$167; (500-600) $109-$136; (600-700) $108-$130; and (700-800) $108-$131.
Heifers: (200-300) $131-$240; (300-400) $120-$145; (400-500) $114-$133; (500-600) $104-$127; (600-700) $105-$130; and (700-800) $94-$119.
Slaughter cows: $33-$70; slaughter bulls, $30-$82; stocker cows, $50-$93; bred cows, $550-$890; pairs, $1,100-$1,250.
CUERO
Sept. 18
Cattle on hand: 1,581
There were 244 cows and 17 bulls. The packer market was again a little weaker. Large run of cows in line with the seasonal trends. Tops on cows were a little higher but overall averages were lower by a couple of dollars per cwt.
The calf market was up again for second week in a row. This week, the overall average is up almost $4/cwt. Two weeks in a row of good solid demand coupled with high quality calves with positive results. Some of the classes were as much as $4/cwt up on top end. Just a good upbeat day across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$88.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $55-$66; light and weak, $21-$37.
Palpated: 6 bred cows: $70-$76.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $139-$172; (350-400) $144-$180; (400-450) $139-$181; (450-500) $133-$164; (500-550) $129-$154; (550-600) $127-$138; (600-700) $120-$135; (700-800) $117-$131.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $131-$170; (250-300) $130-$166; (300-350) $129-$150; (350-400) $133-$178; (400-450) $133-$186; (450-500) $129-$170; (500-550) $125-$147; (550-600) $118-$137; (600-700) $114-$134; (over 700) $114-$125.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) (2) $110 and $129; (200-250) $125-$153; (250-300) $120-$140; (300-350) $118-$144; (350-400) $123-$143; (400-450) $125-$172; (450-500) $119-$202.50; (500-550) $116-$138; (550-600) $115-$133; (600-700) $117-$140; (over 700) $113-$126.
EDNA
Sept 21
Receipts: 693
Steers: (200-300) $136-$196 (300-400) $139-$186; (400-500) $153-$166; (500-600) $127-$150; (600-700) $122-$138; and (700 and up) $106-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$162; (300-400) $124-$158; (400-500) $122-$166; (500-600) $118-$138; (600-700) $116-$146; (700 and up) 106-110.
Stocker cows: $750-950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$46; and (800 and up) $47-$65. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $73-$85.
EL CAMPO
Sept. 15
Receipts: 828
Steers: (under 200) $150-$200; (200-300) $162-$175; (300-400) $151-$192; (400-500) $140-$185; (500-600) $131-$154; (over 600) $121-$137.
Heifers: (under 200) $150-$190; (200-300) $137-$195; (300-400) $133-$155; (400-500) $120-$149; (500-600) $119-$149; (over 600) $113-$135.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $54-$62; lower dressing, $35-$44; thin, $15-$25.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $76-$86; low dressing, $70-$80.
Replacement cows: pairs, none.
GONZALES
Sept. 19
Receipts: 1,808 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady higher on heavier steers. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $185-$210; (300-400) $174-$180; (400-500) $153-$168; (500-600) $136-$145; (600-700) $130-$134; (700-800) $125-$128.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $143-$175; (300-400) $137-$142; (400-500) $126-$132; (500-600) $121-$123; and (600-700) $115-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$51; cutters, $48-$59; canners, $30-$43; low yielding fat cows, $52-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $78-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $73-$77. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES COUNTY
Sept. 17
Cattle on hand: 1,079
Trend: Feeders stronger/packers softer
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $149-$200; (300-400) $147-$191; (400-500) $138-$171; (500-600) $127-$148; (600-700) $123-$140; (700-800) $118-$138.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $127-$161; (300-400) $135-$161; (400-500) $127-$162; (500-600) $120-$160; (600-700) $117-$140; (700-800) $102-$125.
Stocker cows: (6) Good bred cows, $830-$950; plain, $700-$800; pairs: (7) stocker pairs: good, $1,250-$1,330; plain$975-$1,125.
Packer cows: (151) High $57-$62; medium $45-$50; low, $28-$34.
Packer bulls: (7) High $78-$80; medium $70-$74.
NIXON
Sept. 21
Volume: 1,222; cows: 154; bulls: 20
Steers: (200-300) $140-$195; (300-400) $139-$188; (400-500) $126-$180; (500-600) $115-$158; (600-700) $108-$139; (700-800) $102-$133.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$160; (300-400) $114-$158; (400-500) $111-$168; (500-600) $104-$125; (600-700) $100-$120; (700-800) $95-$99.
Slaughter cows: $25-$69; slaughter bulls, $76-$89; stocker cows, $500-$1,000; pairs, $925-$1,190.
