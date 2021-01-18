DeWitt County received the fourth largest sum of money in property taxes in the Eagle Ford Shale region from businesses producing oil and natural gas during fiscal year 2020, according to a news release from the South Texas Energy & Economic Roundtable.
The Texas Oil & Gas Association released data showing DeWitt County received $16.9 million in taxes, which is 78.5% of their total county tax base from oil and gas in fiscal year 2020, which ran from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30. These taxes originated from businesses producing oil and gas, pipelines and gas utilities, not from refineries, petrochemicals or other related industries.
Also receiving large percentages of county taxes from oil and gas were Gonzales County with $7 million and 51.1% of their total tax base, Refugio County with $2.9 million and 44.3% of their total tax base, Lavaca County with $3.7 million and 30% of their total tax base, Goliad County with $1.2 million and 18.2% of their tax total base and Jackson County with $1.5 million and 18.2% of their total tax base.
The Eagle Ford region extends in Texas from the U.S.-Mexico including Maverick and Dimmit counties, through the northern part of the Crossroads and on to the College Station area. Independent school districts in the Eagle Ford received $520.6 million and counties in the same region received $170.6 million.
