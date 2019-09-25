Cuero Regional Hospital is offering mammograms for $65 during October to encourage women to seek out the screening so that any signs of breast cancer can be detected early.
Women between the ages of 45 and 54 should get a mammogram every year, according to the American Cancer Society. People older than 54 should get a screening at least every other year.
“As a breast cancer survivor and leader of the nursing team at Cuero Regional Hospital, I strongly urge you to not delay scheduling your mammogram,” Judy Krupala, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, said in a statement. “Early detection was key for me, offering many treatment options. I continue to have my mammograms yearly to ensure that I my health is my priority. Our state-of-the-art digital mammography services offer our patients early detection in a comfortable setting with compassionate caregivers by their side every step of the way.”
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The promotion will run during October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, according to a news release from the hospital. You don’t need a physician to order the screening, and women interested in the screening must pay in cash at the time of service. No insurance companies will be billed, according to the hospital. Call 361-275-0170 to schedule your appointment or ask additional questions. October mammogram appointment today or for any questions.
