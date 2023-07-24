Authorities arrested a man Friday in Cuero on an attempted murder charge.
Joseph Rivera, 21, was arrested at a home in the 600 block of East Morgan Street, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.
Rivera was charged with attempted criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.
According to the Marshals Service, the arrest stems from a 2022 incident where Rivera is accused of firing several shots into a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, home and striking a juvenile who was not the intended victim.
After his arrest Friday, Rivera was taken to the DeWitt County Jail where he will await extradition.
Before his arrest, Rivera had bonded out in Victoria County on an unlawful carrying carrying of a weapon charge.