A 30-year-old man was killed after a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 87 about 10 miles outside of Cuero Sunday afternoon.
Timothy Herr, of Cuero, was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Peggy Mayer at 6:20 p.m., said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday.
Angelic Gonzales, 24, also of Cuero, was a passenger in the car and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in San Antonio with injuries medical responders thought were not life-threatening, San Miguel said.
Herr, who was driving a 1997 Toyota sedan, was traveling north on the highway when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle went off the road while taking a turn. At that point, Herr overcorrected and crashed into a guardrail, San Miguel said.
Herr was not ejected from the vehicle but suffered fatal injuries during the impact. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash, San Miguel said.
Members of Herr's family could not be reached Wednesday.
The cause of the crash was under investigation Wednesday.
