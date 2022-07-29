Meals on Wheels South Texas Volunteer Appreciation and Information Luncheon will be at noon Aug. 5. Grace Episcopal Church will host the luncheon in its Proctor Hall, 102 E. Live Oak St. in Cuero, according to a news release.
In its first year serving central DeWitt County, Meals on Wheels South Texas has delivered 5,550 meals to Cuero and Thomaston seniors. Vital to the service expansion are the dedicated volunteers who stepped up to help their older adult neighbors receive the nutrition they need to live healthy, happy, independent lives.
Volunteers and interested community members are invited to socialize, eat, and learn about the impact Meals on Wheels South Texas is making in the Cuero area.
“As our client base has grown, our volunteers have been happy to step up more. We haven’t had to do much to recruit them; the community has been willing to help,” says Volunteer Manager Kim Perez. Partners such as Grace Episcopal Church and the Cuero Rotary Club have been crucial in building the organization’s DeWitt County delivery infrastructure, assisting with coordination and supplying volunteers.
H-E-B of Cuero will sponsor the main course, lunch sandwiches. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce will provide dessert. Meals on Wheels South Texas is still looking for additional sponsors among Cuero local businesses. Those who are interested are asked to contact Perez at kim@mowstx.org or 361-576-2189.
