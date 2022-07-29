The Cuero Livestock Show Board is bringing a Lester Meier Open Pro Rodeo to Cuero for the 13th year Aug. 5-6.
The rodeo will be at the Cuero Rodeo Arena at 8 p.m. nightly. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Tickets for adult will be $10, kids aged 7-12 will be $5 and kids under 6 will be free. For more information call the DeWitt County Extension office at 361-275-0816, according to a news release from the Livestock Show Board.
The Meier rodeo is in its 49th year. Competition will include bucking broncos, barrel racing, bull riding, breakaway roping, team roping, drill team, mutton bustin', tie-down roping and calf scramble. Entertainment will include a rodeo clown act,
The livestock is handpicked by Lester Meier and the Lester Meier Rodeo company.
"The 2022 rodeo season is shaping up to be an exciting wild ride for both fans and contestants alike," Meier said in the news release "With our rodeos you can always expect talented professional performances. But anytime you combine seasoned quality livestock with cowboys and cowgirls reaching for that record breaking ride, well, anything can and usually does happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.