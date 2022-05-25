In response to Tuesday's mass shooting in Uvalde, First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, 302 McLeod St., will host a community prayer service at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The prayer service will be held at the Chapel Without Walls, located on the campus of First Presbyterian Church. The public is invited to attend and all are welcomed to join in prayer.
“Our hearts are broken for the innocent victims of the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School and we need time to gather, reflect and pray for the families that lost
loved ones, as well as pray for healing for those that are hospitalized,” said the Rev. Stanley Larson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Cuero.
Chairs will be provided for attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.