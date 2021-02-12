Officials urged residents to stay off the roads Friday morning after multiple crashes occurred on icy roads in Lavaca and DeWitt counties.
Lavaca County
Traffic on U.S. 77 is being rerouted after what Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon described as a serious crash at the Rocky Creek bridge about six miles south of Hallettsville.
Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety were unable to immediately confirm details about that crash Friday morning.
Southbound drivers should detour from U.S. 77A out of Hallettsville to Farm-to-Market Road 531, while northbound drivers should do the reverse, according to a Facebook post from the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management.
But Harmon said it would be best for drivers to stay off the roads entirely if they can.
"I’m sure most all bridges in the county are in poor condition," Harmon said. "If you don’t have to drive, please stay where you’re at. If you do have to drive, use extreme caution, because we don’t know exactly where all the ice is at."
First responders are working several other minor crashes in the county as well, Harmon said.
DeWitt County
As of 9:20 a.m., there were six accidents reported on the roads in DeWitt County, said Cyndi Smith, the county's emergency management coordinator. All of the accidents were minor, Smith said.
Accidents were reported on the U.S. 183 bridge near Cuero Dodge and on U.S. 77A in Yoakum in the early morning, according to a Facebook post from the county's Office of Emergency Management. Black ice was reported on U.S. 183 between Goliad and Cuero.
TxDOT is applying sand to the roads at bridges and crash locations, Smith said. She advised residents to stay off the roads if possible and use caution if they have to drive, especially along U.S. 183.
"Be aware of the conditions," Smith said. "Black ice can occur anywhere ... especially around the rivers. While it may not rain, you still have moisture coming off the rivers."
Smith also advised drivers to make sure their vehicles are well fueled and packed with blankets, bottled water and non-perishable food in case they get stuck.
"If you don't have to be out, don't," Smith said.
