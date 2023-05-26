CUERO – Cuero christened its newest park Thursday giving city residents a new place to relax, have a reception and learn some local history.
Pebble Park and Steen Roundabout are part of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum campus on Esplanade in downtown Cuero.
The construction, which took about a year to complete, has turned a a block of Courthouse Street, parking lots and gravel walkway into beautiful green spaces with picnic tables, well landscaped areas and bronze sculptures saluting Cuero’s rich cattle history.
The Steen Roundabout was designed for ample space to load and unload visitors and to allow fire trucks access if ever needed, explained Robert Oliver, chairman of the museum.
In the middle of the roundabout is a large sculpture of a cowboy riding a horse. It is a tribute to Bubba Steen, patriarch of the Steen family and longtime cowboy.
As the sculpture was unveiled Thursday evening to a large crowd of Cuero area supporters, Bubba Steen stood front and center with his family around him. He didn’t move far from the site throughout the evening as he visited with friends and family. When it was time to leave, his driver made a trip around the circular drive so Steen could give it one last look for the evening.
Jeff Steen, of Houston, one of Steen's sons, said they decided to support the project by sponsoring the roundabout as a tribute to their father who is 87.
“This is a more modern take to the Remington and other sculptures on the property. It ties them together,” Jeff Steen said. The sculpture was created by artist Scott Rogers in Utah.
He added they liked the idea of being a part of the project because the museum and park tie in the history of the city with a view of the courthouse.
The cowboy on the statue resembles the elder Steen complete with a mustache. The horse bears the family’s brand, which Jeff Steen helped brand into the sculpture.
The park has been three years in the making as Oliver and the museum board worked to get needed approvals to close the city street, raise needed capital and get the project designed.
From there it took a year to build it, Oliver said.
In 2019, Oliver purchased two buildings across Courthouse Street from the museum with the idea of expanding the museum. He had an idea for a park to connect the buildings to the museum.
That idea was solidified during a meeting with Mayor Sara Post Meyer and now former economic development director.
“We were meeting and the mayor asked if we ever thought about a park,” Oliver said. He explained to her that was his idea.
From there they went to work making it a reality.
Potential donors were approached. Money was raised for the $1 million project. Donors were offered a chance for 14 naming opportunities. Nine, including the Steen Roundabout, were purchased.
The park also connects the old English German school and Proctor-Green house that were moved to the museum campus and renovated.
Work will begin in the fall on the newest buildings – Trautwein building, circa 1894, that was most recently a tire store, and the building behind it which was a former dress shop.
The two-story Trautwein building will become three galleries and an open upstairs ballroom, which was used for USO type shows when Brayton Field was open during World War II, Oliver said.
The smaller building will become a café, said Sharon Weber, museum executive director.
All the structures and grounds are available for rent for parties, receptions or an overnight stay. A group recently held yoga classes in the former schoolhouse. Out of town guests of the museum stay in the house.