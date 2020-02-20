Spring’s earliest signs of color have started popping up throughout the Crossroads, as residents have begun spotting the first wildflowers of the 2020 season.
“I think they’re going to be pretty good this year,” said Dianna Bartosh, a longtime wildflower watcher and cultivator. “We’ve had some intermittent rains and that seems to be one of the things that’s good for the wildflowers.”
Bartosh lives in DeWitt County, long considered to be the heart of Texas wildflower country. In addition to photographing and growing wildflowers at her home, Bartosh is one of the county’s best sources of information on where to find bright patches of beauty in Texas countryside. Bartosh helped create a map so wildflower-seekers could find blooms off the beaten path throughout DeWitt County.
Often, Bartosh said, the best views are located off the region’s major roads and highways. Flower-seekers looking to take full advantage of wildflower season can use Bartosh’s map to help them navigate the region. The map is available at any of the DeWitt County museums or at the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
“If you take some of those little back roads, sometimes you find gorgeous flowers out there,” she said.
Although the unpredictability of Texas weather can make wildflower season difficult to predict, Bartosh said she would expect the strongest array of blooms to come before April, which is traditionally considered to be wildflower month.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t have our best showing in March,” she said.
Although the University of Texas at Austin Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center hasn’t completed its official forecast for the 2020 wildflower season, experts there say a strong showing of blooms is likely.
Andrea DeLong-Amaya, the center’s director of horticulture, said she expected a strong wildflower season in 2020 but that it would likely be a little smaller than last year’s.
“Last year was particularly spectacular so it would be hard to beat that,” she said. “We can’t have that every year.”
Julie McElhaney, a Victoria County resident, spotted her first Texas bluebonnet of the season Wednesday. McElhaney said she had been watching the bud grow slowly underneath her clothesline before it opened Wednesday morning. In the years since she moved to her home near Coleto Creek, her wildflower garden has grown from just a few bluebonnets to a wide spread of bluebonnets and other types of flowers. To ensure that her garden continues to expand, McElhaney said she works to prevent any type of disturbance that would interrupt the course of nature.
“I don’t mow that area; I don’t use weed killers. I just grit my teeth and let that area be until the seed pods are done,” McElhaney said. “And I keep getting more and more bluebonnets.”
The Texas bluebonnet and the Indian paintbrush, two of the region’s most beloved wildflowers, typically start in March and through the month of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.