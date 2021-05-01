Neighbors Helping Neighbors: An amazing day at Pet Adoptions of Cuero

The biggest pickup truck and the “bestest” Faith Academy students arrived last week with more than 1,600 pounds of dog food and dog treats, all donated by the students to benefit the Pet Adoption of Cuero, a nonprofit pet rescue and animal shelter in Cuero.
It was the largest one-time donation ever made to this small town shelter in its history. The Pet Adoption of Cuero crew on hand, Nelda and Paul Huber and Linda Anzaldua were overwhelmed and in awe and so grateful to Marcie Kucera, Principal Larry Long and the Faith Academy Christian honor students who headed up this service project. Along to help deliver the bonanza of food were students Gabriella Salinas, Kora Gonzalez, Andrew Garcia and Mason Ramirez. Thank you to this Victoria school for setting a fine example of working together to benefit the homeless dogs and cats.
