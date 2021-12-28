Cuero Family Clinics will be closed for the New Year's holiday.
For the New Year’s holiday, all Cuero Family Clinics will close at noon Thursday, and remain closed until Monday when they will resume normal operating hours.
People with a medical emergency, are encouraged to visit the Cuero Regional Hospital ER, 2550 N. Esplanade, or call 911.
Cuero Family Clinics include Cuero Regional Hospital Outpatient Clinic, Cuero Medical Clinic, Parkside Family Clinic, Yorktown Medical Clinic, Goliad Family Practice and Kenedy Family Practice.
