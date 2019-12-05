Yoakum police continued their investigation Thursday into a shooting that injured a 41-year-old man days earlier.
No arrests have been made, and authorities are still searching for a suspect, said Lt. Michael Pierman.
Tuesday night, police were called to the shooting victim’s home at 111 E. Hochheim St. where they found 41-year-old John Strait injured with gunshots.
That shooting, police said, was related to a family dispute.
Strait was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and remained there Thursday in fair condition, a hospital spokesman said.
Police have declined to offer details about the shooting, saying their investigation is ongoing.
“We need to protect the integrity of the investigation,” said Police Chief Karl Van Slooten on Wednesday.
