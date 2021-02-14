Twenty-one exhibitors guided 36 show animals and 21 sale animals to the 2021 Nordheim FFA Livestock Show on Jan. 30, where sales totaled $122,330.
“It went very well,” said Robert Sager, FFA advisor and ag teacher at Nordheim school district. “The kids were very happy to still get to participate in the show with everything going on in the world.”
Despite the cancellation of the food and craft show division because of the pandemic, nearly the same number of exhibitors competed in the show compared to previous years, Sager said .
The main impact, he said, was on the spectators to the show who were asked to wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
“Everyone did their best to wear masks and fall in line with CDC guidelines,” he said. “There was a smaller audience, but it is part of the times now.”
In a first for the show, Sager made arrangements to live stream the show for those who chose not to attend.
“The big Houston and San Antonio shows have been doing it for years,” he said. “I thought, ‘why can’t we do that?’ It really worked out for those who didn’t get to come because of COVID.”
The livestream of the show and auction is available on the official Nordheim FFA Twitch channel.
Sager hopes next year’s show will resemble previous years.
“I really hope we get through this and return to some normalcy next year,” he said. “But you never know.”
STEERS
Junior Connor Metting’s 1,375-pound grand champion steer sold for $7 per pound to Nixon Beeville Livestock Auction, Betty Burda, Nordheim FFA Fundraisers, Metting Dozer and Massey Funeral Home. Buckle sponsors were Ray Leister, Arlen Leister and Leister Wild Game Processing.
Seventh-grader Mason Tessmann’s 1,320-pound reserve champion street sold for $6.50 per pound to Nixon Beeville Livestock Auction, Gary and Charlene Butler, Nordheim FFA Fundraisers, 7R Cattle Co., T4 Cattle Co. and TM Ag Service. Buckle sponsor was Metting Dozer Service-Clint and Lynette Metting.
GOATS
Junior Ryan Schuenemann’s 110-pound grand champion goat sold for $5,500 to Gary and Charlene Butler, Joseph and Johanna Warwas, Kyle and Lacie Schuenemann, Karnes City Auction, T&D Cattle Company, B&K Plumbing, Erwin Schuenemann and Larry and Trlica Schuenemann. Buckle sponsors were David and Peggy Johnson
Fourth-grader Merrill Torrez’s 99-pound reserve champion goat sold for $3,500 to Doyle Properties, Joseph and Johanna Warwas, T&D Cattle Company, Metting Dozer, R-Cattle and Karnes County Livestock. Buckle sponsors were Edgar & Gladys’ Café, Kerry and Pam Remmers.
HOGS
Eighth-grader Brayden Jennings’ 167-pound grand champion hog sold for $3,000 to Citizen Bank - Yorktown, D&D Talk Ranch, Franke Farm Service, Nitro, Nordheim FFA Fundraisers, B&K Plumbing and Waste Management. Buckle sponsors were Kerry and Pam Remmers.
Twelfth-grader Jason Guinn’s 249-pound reserve champion hog sold for $3,200 to Franke Farm Service and B&K Plumbing and Waste Management. Buckle sponsors were Bernard and Joyce Ann Warwas Family
LAMB
Sixth-grader Layne Wisian’s 167-pound grand champion lamb sold for $4,000 to Nixon Beeville Livestock Auction, Gary and Charlene Butler, Citizen Bank - Yorktown, Nordheim FFA Fundraisers, B&K Plumbing, Waste Management and Karnes County Livestock. Buckle sponsor was Elaine Scherrer.
Third-grader Abbigail Yanta’s 137-pound reserve champion lamb sold for $4,100 to D&D Talk Ranch, Nitro, Nordheim FFA Fundraisers, Metting Dozer, Waste Management, Diana Seale and Edgar & Gladys Café. Buckle sponsor was Texas Rope Rescue-John and Lori Green.
