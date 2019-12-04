The Cuero Heritage Museum kicked off its current rotating exhibit, Nutcrackers in Candyland.
The exhibit opened Nov. 29 and runs through Jan. 15.
Christmas music filtered through the museum to the front door, coaxing patrons to the new nutcracker exhibit. Paper candy hangs from the ceiling and colored tile lead people past the glass cases filled with nutcrackers and holiday displays. The smell of cinnamon filled the air.
The Cuero Heritage Museum opened its rotating exhibit “Nutcrackers in Candyland” to celebrate the holiday season pic.twitter.com/Uwzqf8EiFx— Samantha Douty (@SamanthaDouty) December 4, 2019
A few people have viewed the display since it opened and museum manager Amber Fittsjones said she hopes more will arrive closer to the holiday.
Fittsjones said the idea for the exhibit came last year, and she saw it as a way to bring joy to local children. She wants the holiday exhibit to be an introduction of museums to children.
“If you have fun at a museum as a child, it’s likely that will continue as an adult,” she said.
The dozens of nutcrackers on display were loaned to the museum by Victoria resident Liz Heiser. The nutcrackers will be returned to her once the exhibit ends, Fittsjones said.
Nativity scenes and holiday villages were on display as well. The items were donated to the museum by Cuero residents Ester Streetle, Fay Froehlich and Marie Kerjci, Fittsjones said.
“Come out and have fun,” she said. “That’s what this one is about.”
