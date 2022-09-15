CUERO — For 50 years, Cuero has raced turkeys for Turkey Fest in partnership with Worthington, Minnesota's King Turkey Day, and this year Cuero feels confident about winning the race
The delegation from Cuero left for Worthington Wednesday morning, and the race team expects to take the crown this year and beat Worthington's turkey, who is named Paycheck, in the Great Gobbler Gallop turkey race.
This year's Ruby Begonia is one of the strongest, more athletic turkeys to represent Cuero in the turkey race, said Trent Kainer, Cuero's team coach.
The race between the two cities — which both claimed to be the turkey capital of the world, according to the TurkeyFest website — started in 1972 as a challenge between the two cities as both raced turkeys as part of their festivities.
"We have an advantage this year as we are going into some milder weather, not as cold," Kainer said. "I think there will be tail feathers in the dirt in front of Paycheck."
The first leg of the Great Gobbler Gallop will take place this weekend in Worthington as part of King Turkey Day on Saturday with the return leg taking place during Cuero's Turkey Fest from Oct. 7-9.
The team with the best time across both legs including penalties will win the turkey race, Kainer said.
"It's more than just a turkey race. It's a fellowship with our community being with theirs and vice versa," he said. "We love sharing our hospitality with them when they are down here, and they treat us with the upmost hospitality when we're up there."
Lifelong lasting friendships are made at these events, Kainer said, recounting his own father who raced in the 1980s and had a friendship that lasted up until he died.
The Cuero team will have a team of first-timers with Team Captain Joel Hilburn and handlers ShaNon Henson and Butch Prause, but they are looking to win and make lifelong memories along the way themselves.
"We're looking forward to winning and bringing home the gold for the 50th," Henson said.