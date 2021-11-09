The 59th annual DeWitt County Pecan Show and Pecan Bake Show will be held Nov. 22-23 at the Friar Ag Center in Cuero City Park.
The Pecan Show's judging will take place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22. Residents as well as commercial producers are encouraged to enter their pecans in the show. Participants are encouraged to enter as many pecan varieties as they can. As an incentive, champions of each division, native, commercial, and classic, will be awarded a $25 cash prize. Pecan entries need to be brought to the DeWitt County Extension Office by 5 p.m. Nov. 22, or dropped off at the Ag Center by 8 a.m. Nov. 23.
The Pecan Food Show will be held in conjunction with the Pecan Show and will be held on Nov. 22 at the Friar Ag Center. Bakers of all ages are encouraged to enter their best pecan baked item.
If you are interested in entering food items, call or come by the extension office to pick up an entry form. Food entry check-in will take place Nov. 22 from 7:30–9 a.m. Food entries will go on sale that afternoon 3-6 p.m., and again on Nov. 23 at 8 a.m.–noon. To promote the “true pecan” baked item, winners of the Pecan Pie Youth and Adult divisions will each be awarded $50. The age divisions are youth 19 years of age and younger and adults 20 years of age and older, as of Nov. 22.
Also as a means of promoting the pecan industry and the pecan show, there will be a children’s poster contest with an emphasis on pecans. The contest is open to any child who resides in DeWitt County and is between the ages of 6 and 12 years old. First, second and third place winners will be selected, with recipients receiving cash prizes. Posters need to be brought to the DeWitt County Extension Office on Nov. 22 or the Friar Ag Center on Nov. 23 by 10 a.m.
Sponsors for the 59th Annual DeWitt County Pecan Show and Bake Show are the Cuero Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture; Cuero Pecan House — Erwin, Annette and Anthony Rath; and DeWitt M&J – Mark Vavrusa.
If you have any questions, contact the DeWitt County Extension Office at 361-275-0816.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.