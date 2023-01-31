The Cuero Chamber of Commerce held its first Lunch and Learn series on Jan. 25 at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum.
Attendees, including more than 30 chamber members and community leaders, heard from local and state leaders. The program was focused on local partnerships as well as partnerships at the state and national levels, to help Cuero Chamber of Commerce members discover the vast array of opportunities to support their businesses.
“Attendees received valuable insight into the power of partnering with their local chamber of commerce and the many connections and resources available to them. Together, we are stronger and can do so much more,” said Angie Cuellar, Cuero Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Cuero Mayor Sara Post Meyer welcomed attendees.
Speakers were Maggie Cromeens, Cuero Development Corporation executive director; Drew Scheberle, executive director from Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives and senior advisor to the Texas Association of Business' and George Lane, CEO of Explore.US.
Cromeens gave an overview of how partnering with the Cuero Chamber goes hand in hand with business growth and retention.
“At Cuero Development Corporation we focus on the holistic approach to development - come for business, stay for a lifetime,” said Cromeens.
Cuellar shared that the Chamber also wants to keep members informed and up-to-date with the latest happenings at the state level.
Scheberle provided a high level update on the role of the local chambers and their impact on businesses in the state of Texas.
Lane gave a presentation on their Affinity Program offered to local chambers. He presented on the website, Explore.Us, discussing various media campaigns available at special rates for Cuero Chamber members.