After more than 40 years in economic development and planning, Pat Kennedy will retire at the end of January.
Friday is Kennedy's last day as the Cuero Development Corporation's executive director.
Prior to joining the CDC, Kennedy served as Economic/Community Development Coordinator for the city of Yoakum. Before that, he was the Executive Director of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission in Victoria.
After a busy career, Kennedy said he won't be slowing down in retirement. He said he wants to continue serving the community.
In particular, Kennedy said he wants to continue working on some of the projects he helmed during his time at the CDC. That includes Cuero's Christmas in the Park, which added 16 new lighted scenes for the 2019 Christmas season and continues to grow.
Kennedy also looks forward to using the freedom of retirement to express himself.
"(In this job) you really can't tell certain people exactly how you feel," Kennedy said. "But when you're a private citizen ..."
His replacement, Bobby Seiferman, began working as the Cuero Development Corporation’s executive director on Jan. 21.
Seiferman has more than 25 years of corporate marketing, economic development, government relations, executive level education, media writing and client relationship management experience. He has a bachelors of science degree in advertising from the University of Texas and a masters in public administration from Texas State University. He is also involved with the Central Texas I-10 Community Alliance.
"The CDC Board of Directors were impressed with Seiferman’s extensive experience in social media and marketing, which will benefit the organization’s goals," the CDC wrote in a statement. "We are looking forward to great things with Mr. Seiferman at the helm of the CDC."
