Port Lavaca City Hall is no longer accessible by the public for utility payments, permits and court fines.
The following options will be available for the public:
- Utility payments may be made by phone at 361-552-9793 Ext. 238 or 239, at the drive-thru window, or in the drop box. Checks and credit card payments are acceptable. It is expected that utility bills will be current by March 31.
- Building Permits and inspections for water and electric hook-ups may be made with credit cards by phone at 361-552-9793 Ext. 232, or by check in the utility drop-box (coordinate with Maricela Gonzales 361-552-9793 Ext. 232.
- Court Payment may be made with credit cards by phone at 361-552- 9793 Ext. 268, or by certified or cashier checks in the utility drop-box.
- All fire inspections will be on hold until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.