YOAKUM — When Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy entered a standoff with federal officials in 2014 over his use of federal land for cattle grazing, Brandon Burkhart traveled from Texas to join the armed demonstration.
Now, Burkhart is the leader of a new movement: a group devoted to the armed defense of monuments across Texas called “This is Texas Freedom Force.”
On Thursday, Burkhart and two others from the group spoke about their organization at the Republican Women of Yoakum’s July meeting.
The group formed in 2017 and has shown up armed at monuments to Texas history and the Confederacy during protests and demonstrations.
Now, with monuments in the spotlight after the nationwide reckoning over racism following the killing of George Floyd, the group has been increasingly active. Ramon Garza, the group’s outreach director, said the group gained 600 new members last month.
Burkhart told the Yoakum audience about This is Texas Freedom Force’s efforts to pass a bill protecting monuments in Texas and fielded questions from audience members who were interested in supporting the group.
The group rallied support last year for a bill sponsored by State Sen. Patrick Fallon which would have made it more difficult to rename schools or remove monuments or memorials on state property. The bill did not pass.
In late May, armed members of the group stood in front of the Alamo Cenotaph, forming an additional line in front of law enforcement, as thousands protested George Floyd’s death near the monument in San Antonio.
“We wanted to send a message to Black Lives Matter and Antifa: we’re not turning tail and running,” said Burkhart, who wore a wide-brimmed black cowboy hat, at Thursday’s meeting in Yoakum.
Black Lives Matter, a mass movement devoted to ending police brutality, formed in 2013 and has become a rallying cry during nationwide protests.
A federal intelligence document obtained by ABC News last month said “lone offenders,” not Antifa, were the primary source of violence during last month’s protests.
In an interview after Thursday’s meeting, This is Texas Freedom Force’s Vice President, Lamar Henry, said efforts to remove monuments have gone too far. He cited the recent vandalism of the Alamo Cenotaph as one example. In May, the words “white supremacy” were spray-painted onto the Cenotaph’s base.
“If you start tearing down monuments, they’ll tear it down for any reason,” said Lamar. “The Cenotaph isn’t racist, but they try to make it that way.”
Burkhart said in an interview that the group’s membership is diverse and the group does not associate with white supremacist groups. When about 40 white supremacists came to the counterprotest at the Sam Houston statue, the group told them to leave, Burkhart said. Media coverage of the event confirms this.
In addition to the Freedom Force, the Republican Women of Yoakum hosted Jim Wright, Republican candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, and Alma Jackson, vice chair of the Texas Republican Party, who is running for reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.