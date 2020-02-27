Pro-Trump social media stars Diamond and Silk to speak in Cuero

Social media stars and Donald Trump super fans Diamond and Silk will speak in Cuero next month at an event hosted by the Republican Women of Yoakum Area.
Diamond and Silk, also known as as Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, are sisters who gained popularity on YouTube and Facebook where they posted lively videos outlining their support for the president during his campaign. They have almost 2 million followers on Facebook and 264,00 subscribers on YouTube. The sisters also have a show on Fox Nation and have traveled throughout the country on a speaking tour.
The sisters will headline a March 7 event hosted by the Republican Women of Yoakum Area. The group sold out VIP tickets for the event within two weeks, said Theresa D’Amico, the president of the group.
The 54-year-old group decided to host the event because leaders were looking for something different than their traditional types of fundraising, D’Amico said.
“We decided to take a leap to try and do it,” D’Amico said. “We just felt like it was time to step up our game.”
The venue seats 775 people, D’Amico said, and the group expects a soldout event.
D’Amico said she and her colleagues liked that Diamond and Silk became popular on social media and that they offered political commentary in a nontraditional way.
“We were hoping to show that we are up not only on modern technology, but also that we’re very open,” D’Amico said “I think Republicans have been given a bad rap. They call Republicans racist and all that, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”
The March even is part of the group’s larger effort to “keep Texas red” in the upcoming elections. After the primary elections, the group will work to support Republican candidates in Texas at the local, state and federal level, D’Amico said. The group also has scholarships available for local students, supports local veterans and backs other community groups and initiatives.
