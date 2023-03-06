Rawhide Riders Trail Ride Association will hold its annual membership barbecue on March 18 at the Rawhide Property, 999 Farm-to-Market Road 1447 in Cuero.
New members are always welcome, according to a news release from the club.
This is a family oriented trail ride club. We have monthly meetings and functions. We take part in parades in the surrounding counties, according to the news release.
The meal will be served at 6 p.m. The club will provide the barbecue, potatoes, beans and drinks. Members are asked to bring side dishes or desserts.