The Reelect Peggy Mayer Campaign will host and Latinos for America First will sponsor a border crisis townhall at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Cuero.

DeWitt County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Peggy Mayer will host a candidate meet and greet at the event.

Mike Miller, founder of Warriors for Ranchers, and Anthony Aguero, of Border News Network and co-Texas state director of Latinos for Trump, will be special guest speakers at the event.

Miller and Aguero will share personal experiences from life at the Texas-Mexico border.

The event will be at at the Cuero City Park Clubhouse, 201 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive.

Cody covers the business beat for the Advocate. He can be reached at (361) 580-6504 or cbaird@vicad.com

Tags

Business Reporter

Cody Baird reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He served in the Air Force and received his Bachelor's in journalism at Texas A&M University. Reach him at cbaird@vicad.com.

