The Reelect Peggy Mayer Campaign will host and Latinos for America First will sponsor a border crisis townhall at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Cuero.
DeWitt County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Peggy Mayer will host a candidate meet and greet at the event.
Mike Miller, founder of Warriors for Ranchers, and Anthony Aguero, of Border News Network and co-Texas state director of Latinos for Trump, will be special guest speakers at the event.
Miller and Aguero will share personal experiences from life at the Texas-Mexico border.
The event will be at at the Cuero City Park Clubhouse, 201 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive.
