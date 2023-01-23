Region 3 Education Service Center board of directors will hold board elections to fill three positions.
Positions are Place 2 to represent Wharton County, Place 6 to represent DeWitt and Lavaca counties, and Place 7 to represent Goliad and Karnes counties. Candidates must live in the counties they will represent, according to a news release from the Education Service Center.
Candidates must also be a U.S citizen, at least 18 years old and not be engaged professionally in the education field.
The filing period is Feb. 1-20. Candidates may file in person at the Education Service Center’s office, 1905 Leary Lane in Victoria, from the superintendent of a local school district or via certified mail, according to the news release.
In March, the candidates will be voted on by school board members in that service center’s region. The board of directors will canvass the votes to determine the winners.
If the candidates are unopposed, the board will cancel the election and declare the candidates elected, according to the new release.
For more information on filing or the duties of the board of directors go to www.esc3.net or call 361-573-0731.