Registration is full for the Cuero Community Vacation Bible School “Food Truck Party: On A Roll With God!” from June 27 to July 1 at the First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, 302 McLeod St.
A waiting list is available at www.cuerovbs.com. The program is for students in kindergarten through 5th grades.
Registration for volunteers who wish to assist with the event is still open to the public and is available online at www.cuerovbs.com.
Rev. Stanley Larson shared that those wishing to participate in the closing lunch of VBS are invited to the Chapel Without Walls where they will host games, have food trucks with food and drink for purchase and music. The closing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1.
