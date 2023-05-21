Cuero Community Vacation Bible School returns from 9 a.m. to noon June 26 -30 at Grace Episcopal Church of Cuero, 102 E. Live Oak St. in Cuero.
This year’s theme is “Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God” and children will learn to answer the call to serve God together.
Registration is open to the public. It is free to attend. Registration is open to recent graduates of kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration forms are available online at www.CueroVBS.com.
“We invite your children to join us for our Hero Hotline: Called Together to Serve God community vacation bible school,” said the Rev. Peter Thaddeus, rector of Grace Episcopal Church of Cuero. It will include new music, science, creative crafts, recreation, snacks, and Bible stories.
Each year, four Cuero churches combine efforts to put on vacation bible school for the community. The event is presented and sponsored by Grace Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church of Cuero, First United
Methodist Church and Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero.
“It takes a village to put on Cuero community VBS each year and we are currently seeking volunteers to assist with the week-long event,” said Thaddeus. “Volunteers can learn more by visiting www.CueroVBS.com and registration forms for volunteers are also available on the site.”
Registration forms (both for children and volunteers) are available at any of the sponsoring churches.