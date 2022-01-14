Republican Women of Yoakum Area elects 2022 officers

The Republican Women of the Yoakum Area, (RWOYA) met on Jan. 12 for their organizational planning meeting for the 2022 business year.
The Club is made up of local residents with conservative values from Lavaca, DeWitt, and Gonzales counties, who have joined together for the cause of freedom, according to a news release from the organization.
RWOYA members have been active in the political process for more than 50 years. They work to promote an informed voting public and provide support for conservative Republican candidates. RWOYA invites men to join as associate members, with annual dues of $10, and serve with RWOYA as we continue to be leaders in our communities, according to the news release.
Guests at the meeting were the Honorable Representative Geanie Morrison, TFRW representative Amy Mundy and TFRW membership chair Ann Meyer. Candidates visiting were Dr. Jon Spiers for land commissioner, Chris Mapp for 27th District congress representative; and field staff from the Don Huffines campaign for governor; and 27th District Congressman Michael Cloud.
Meetings are scheduled at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St., on the second Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. A light lunch is served with donations welcomed. Informative program speakers follow the lunch.
RWOYA will host a local candidates forum from the three counties at the Feb. 9 meeting which will begin at 11 a.m. Candidates will be available to meet and greet residents, give a short statement about their candidacy and answer questions.
The public is encouraged to attend. For more information call Brenda Cash 361-772-1442.
