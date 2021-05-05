The Republican Women of Yoakum Area are hosting Josh Jones, an 18-year veteran of the Department of Justice and Senior Fellow in Border Security for the Texas Public Policy Foundation, at their May meeting.
In his current job, Jones conducts organized crime and security assessments in Mexico and evaluates threats to Texas and other border states. He previously investigated transnational criminal organizations as a federal prosecutor in Washington, D.C. and San Diego and served on Joint Task Force Vulcan, which was established by former Attorney General William Barr and coordinated federal agency efforts to combat MS-13, an international gang that originated in Los Angeles.
The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. Lunch will be served and donations are welcome. Visitors are encouraged to attend.
