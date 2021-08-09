The Republican Women of Yoakum Area will be hosting their monthly meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Yoakum Community Center, located at 105 Huck St.
The featured speaker will be Alan Litvak of Lago Vista, who is addressing the topic of child sex trafficking. Two years ago, Litvak shared his personal story of his daughter Courtney, who was abducted from her high school in Katy and forced into sex trafficking. Litvak spent over two years hunting for his daughter and will share her story of recovery.
Litvak and his daughter have spent recent years working for Childproof America, a nationally known organization working for the prevention and recovery of sex-trafficked youth. They recently returned from Austin, where they met with Gov. Greg Abbott as he signed into law new legislation putting in place penalties for perpetrators of this heinous crime. Come hear their stories and gain information that may be the very thing to protect your loved ones from such a life-changing event.
Leading off the meeting is one of the candidates for Texas Land Commissioner, Weston Martinez. Martinez is best known as an advocate for taxpayers, but he has also been instrumental in drafting legislation calling for stiffer penalties for sex traffickers.
Doors are open to the public at no charge.
