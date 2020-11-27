YOAKUM — The contest between the parties in American politics remains bitter, but as Braden Clampit sees it, the U.S. Constitution should come first.
The 17-year-old senior at St. Paul High School in Shiner was named the grand prize winner of the Republican Women of Yoakum Area's annual Constitutional Essay Contest this November.
Clampit's winning essay examined the Constitution's supremacy clause, which establishes the authority of federal laws above state laws, as it applies to hotly contested issues including abortion, gerrymandering and drug-legalization. Clampit argued that states should not seek to override or subvert federal laws.
"I think it's important to recognize that both parties, they need to recognize the Constitution and its flaws," Clampit said in an interview. "You can't just be hypocritical."
Sixty seniors from DeWitt, Lavaca and Gonzales counties participated in the contest.
Also recognized at November's RWOYA meeting were first-place winner Olivia Cooke, who is home schooled; second-place winner Trey Ridgeway of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hallettsville; and third-place winner Colby Blahuta of Moulton High School.
Lynn Cook, of Sacred Heart, who had the highest number of students in the final round of judging, was named this year's winning teacher.
The contest's winners were praised in a speech by State Rep. Matt Krause, of Fort Worth, at the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.