To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for DeWitt County constable Precinct 2. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Name: Jeffery Abbott
- 56
- DeWitt County
- Constable
- Graduated from Bandera High School, graduated from Southwest Texas Junior College police academy.
- Westhoff Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief
- Three children
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I’ve been in law enforcement for over 25 years. That’s what I’ve done for almost half my life, and that’s what I know. I want to serve the citizens of DeWitt County and be the best of my ability. I like the community, and I want to stay here in law enforcement. I like helping people, and I will help anybody if they are going through problems.
- 361-564-7221 or jeff.abbott@co.dewitt.tx.us
Name: Jefferson Hobbs
- 45
- DeWitt County
- Marathon oil operator and police reserve
- Graduated from Magnolia High School in 1993 and graduated from the Victoria Police academy
- Associate member of the Republican Women’s Association of Yoakum; volunteer youth coach for DeWitt County sports program in baseball and soccer
- Married to Bethany Hobbs, who is also in law enforcement and have two girls ages 6 and 3
Why do you want to serve as constable?
I have a passion to serve, and i am raising my children in this community. I have a large extended family in this community, and I want to make a difference here for them and my kids. I want to assist the outlying communities by patrolling those areas, and I want to protect the schools that don’t have a heavy law enforcement presence.
