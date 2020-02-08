To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Republican candidates for DeWitt County tax assessor/ collector. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
Ashley Mraz
- 34
- Cuero
- County Tax Assessor
- Graduated from Cuero High School in 2003.
- Did not answer
- Single; father side of the family lives in Yoakum.
- 361-275-0879 or ashley_mraz@yahoo.com
Why do you want to serve as tax assessor/collector?
I have been in the office since 2006 and trained under my predecessor. I fell in love with the duties of the office and working with the members of the community. I would love to continue serving this community. I want to build strong relationships with the customers because we answer them, and we need them to be happy with the job we are performing. I want to build relationships with taxing agencies because they trust us to do our jobs efficiently.
Guy Dolan
- 57
- Cuero
- Property investor
- Graduated from Cuero High School in 1981; Graduated from Victoria College with an associate’s business administration
- President of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce; President of the Cuero Rotary Club; Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Cuero; member of the DeWitt County Historical Commission; Cuero Country Club board member; Cuero Area Ministries Alliance House Food Pantry; Cuero Museum board member
- Married
Why do you want to serve as tax assessor/collector?
I’ve been involved with various community organizations, and I feel like that has supported me well for me to go forth and serve as the tax assessor. I was in commercial property management for 20+ years with up to 30 employees on staff. I’ve worked alongside as a team leader with my employees and made it a team effort to be successful. Customer service has also been a focus, and I consider the taxpayer a customer. I know the majority of DeWitt County taxpayers are conservative, and I’ll look out for them to make sure the budget is spent wisely.
