Respondek named Texas Farm Bureau pioneer

DeWitt County farmer and rancher Jerome Respondek Jr. was recognized by Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) as a Pioneer Award recipient for District 12.
“Jerome is truly a pioneer in Farm Bureau, and we are proud to recognize him with this award,” Warren Seidel, DeWitt County Farm Bureau president, said.
Respondek has worked the soil in DeWitt County for a lifetime, using every tool from horses and mules to modern-day tractors. He joined the DeWitt County Farm Bureau in the early 1970s.
He has grown sorghum, corn and cotton from the start and has a productive cow-calf operation. Later in life, he developed a fondness for growing peanuts. He purchased 160 acres of prime peanut ground in Yorktown. This is where he lives today with his wife, Rose.
Later in partnership with his cousin, Respondek did custom harvesting. He invested in the local elevator with other farmers to increase storage options.
Respondek served on the DeWitt County Farm Bureau board for many years at various times and has served in the role of vice president. He was on the Membership, Feed Grains, Cotton, Peanuts and Wheat committees. He served on the local FSA board, is a member of Knights of Columbus and is active in the Holy Cross Catholic Church.
“Not only has he devoted his life to farming and ranching, Jerome provides service to his community, fellow farmers and ranchers and Texas Farm Bureau,” Seidel said.
TFB’s Pioneer Award honors one outstanding Texas farmer or rancher in each of the organization’s 13 districts, as well as one staff member. Winners are chosen annually by a caucus of County Farm Bureau presidents for their exceptional contributions to agriculture and TFB.
