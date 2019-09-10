Rick Figueroa, who has served the Republican Party for many years, will be the guest speaker at the Republican Women of Yoakum Area’s Sept. 11 luncheon/meeting.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St., according to a news release from the organization.
The public is invited to this free event.
Figueroa, a native Texan, has been appointed to positions within the party by former Gov. Rick Perry and Gov. Greg Abbott. He serves on the board of directors of the National Rifle Association as well as numerous other offices and committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.