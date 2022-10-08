CUERO — For the 50th time this weekend, Cuero celebrated Turkeyfest and they did it in style as Ruby Begonia took home the victory in the Great Gobbler Gallop.
Beyond the race, the festival was seen as a great success as families made lasting memories and the communities of Worthington, Minn. and Cuero continued their five decades of camaraderie.
Crowds lined the street waiting in anticipation for the two gizzarded gallopers to deliver bragging rights to one the two fowl friendly communities.
Crowds including Cuero High School football players and cheerleaders, as well as festival goers lined both sides of the section of North Esplanade between Main and Church streets as Paycheck and Ruby were brought to the race track.
Both race teams wished each other luck before walking arm and arm in solidarity behind the golf cart carrying Ruby and Paycheck to the starting line. All the while the crowd cheered loudly "Go Ruby Go. Go Ruby Go."
Ruby came in with a 5.3 second edge over Paycheck from the first leg after Paycheck went into the stand in Worthington forcing the Paycheck team to incur a 5 second touching penalty to get it back on track for a beak to beak finish.
Once the starting flag was waved Saturday, that lead only grew larger as both trotting turkeys went to the left of starting point, but Paycheck flapped its way into the crowd in an attempt to make friends with the Cuero audience.
But, Ruby kept her feet on the ground and ran straight and true as the Cuero race team pushed the hometown bird to win as it slowly strutted with absolute confidence to victory.
By the time Paycheck finally found his way back to the track after his brief tour of downtown Cuero, the Cuero team was already celebrating victory. As it dawned on Paycheck the race was already over, the sociable and friendly turkey tried to return to the crowd before finishing, but he finally did cross the finish line.
As the Cuero team celebrated winning the 50th Great Gobbler Gallop and Miss Cuero kissed Ruby as a reward for victory, Trent Kainer, Cuero race team coach, was all smiles with team captain Joel Hillburn and handlers ShaNon Henson and Butch Prause.
"Came out with a win. All the training paid off. You couldn't ask for anything different," Kainer said. "What else do you want but a win on the 50th."
When asked what happened to his opponent, Kainer said Paycheck tried to give Ruby a hug but Ruby wasn't having it and continued on.
Kainer and Prause are second generation race team members, so to win the 50th takes on additional meaning, he said.
"At the mayor's dinner (Friday) we started talking about generations and how many have passed through in these 50 years and it's a lot," Kainer said. "It's amazing to be part of this 50-year tradition and being second generation of Turkeyfest it's amazing to carry on a personal tradition that we have."
After all congratulation among the two teams was finished the official race times between the two legs of the turkey race, Ruby beat Paycheck by almost a full minute finishing with a time of 2:27 compared to Paycheck's 3:23.
Despite losing, the Worthington team was in good spirits.
"Our bird kinda likes the crowd evidently," said Jason Johnson, Worthington turkey race team coach. "That slowed us down both times, but once he gets going he goes good, he just has to make a pitstop."
Johnson congratulated the Cuero team and said while they compete every year the camaraderie and friendship between the two communities is what's really important.
As for the festival beyond the race, it continued to be an event that resembled a reunion of family and friends.
At the festival grounds in the Cuero Municipal Park, children enjoyed the carnival and the Kidzone petting zoo. Festival goers enjoyed the live music, the vendors, the family atmosphere and the food which included turkey legs the size of a man's fist.
For Victoria resident Dorothy Dawson, 73, the festival is a regular occurrence on her calendar, but this year it was a bit more special for her. She spent it with her daughter Martha Terrell and grandchildren Jeremiah Randon and Jalynn Deann-Shorter.
"I thank God that I'm still here because about three months ago I almost died," Dawson said. "I wish I was able to walk and ride and play the games and rides like I use to."
The event as a whole has been a great success, Turkeyfest president Brenda Martin said, noting she was hopeful for a record turn out as of Saturday afternoon.
However, it is the friendship and memories the event creates that makes it a real success as alumni attended and took part in all of Turkeyfest and reconnected with people both in Cuero and in Worthington, Martin said.
"It's been very heart warming, there have been times that I cried because the love and the hospitality is so great. It's almost overwhelming," she said.
Martin hopes those who attended the festival take with them that spirit of hospitality.
"We're all about giving back to the community and the comraderies between the two towns, Worthington and Cuero," she said. "Just being out here with your family or your children in the Kidzone to me, it's having those memories and taking all those memories with you and talking about them for years to come."