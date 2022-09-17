Ruby Begonia and the Cuero turkey race team won the first leg of the 50th Great Gobbler Gallop Saturday in Worthington, Minn,
Ruby won the race with a comfortable 5.3 second edge during the King Turkey Day Festival in Worthington.
"Outside of the median at the beginning, Ruby ran straight and true," said Trent Kainer, Cuero turkey race team coach.
For the first half of the race Ruby had a 60-70 foot lead. Her opponent Paycheck early in the race went into the crowd, Kainer said.
Once the Worthington team was able to retrieve Paycheck from the crowd, the turkey was able to catch up to Ruby with only a time difference of 0.3 of a second before a 5 second penalty was assessed for the team touching Paycheck, he said.
Ruby finished with a time of 1 minute, 23.85 seconds compared to Paycheck's 1 minute, 29.15 seconds, after penalties, according to the Cuero Turkeyfest Facebook page.
The crowd was cheering for Paycheck loudly before the race, but became rather disappointed quickly with the Cuero delegation became the loudest part of the crowd, Kainer said.
The team will celebrate the victory this weekend and enjoy Worthington's hospitality, but will be back to training for the second and final heat of the Great Gobbler Gallop upon the team's return to Cuero, he said.
"We still have to hold strong for the second leg," Kainer said. "We can't turn down the heat now. We have to work hard if we want to maintain our lead."
The second leg will be run on Oct. 8 during the 50th annual TurkeyFest Oct. 7-9. The team with the best combined time will be declared the winner.