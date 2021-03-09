The internet at Janis Richardson’s home two miles north of Hallettsville used to be so bad that she got to know her AT&T customer service representative, Mona, who is based in the Philippines, on a first-name basis.
Richardson relied on the internet to do her job, pay her bills and Skype with family, so she was frustrated by what she described as slow service and lengthy outages.
At one meeting of the League of Women Voters of Lavaca County, where Richardson serves as chair, several other members shared “horror stories” of their own internet service, she said. It was then that Richardson realized her community needed a plan.
Lavaca, DeWitt and Refugio counties have received funding from an organization called the Texas Rural Funders to conduct surveys that Richardson and others hope will be the first step to expanding rural broadband access.
The survey asks basic questions about community members’ current internet access and needs. Each county is hoping for responses from about 10% of the county’s households, as well of a smaller number of respondents in eight different areas: business, agriculture, health care, K-12 education, higher education, libraries, public safety and government.
The survey runs through May, but counties are hoping to complete it by the end of March so they can start holding public meetings and talking to internet service providers.
Pam Waggoner, an advisor for Connected Nation Texas, a statewide broadband organization, said counties who conduct the surveys and come up with a plan will have the best chance of getting funds to lay cables and improve service.
“When grants are available, those who are ready to go, who can show they can make that money work efficiently, are the ones that are going to get the money,” Waggoner said.
The time is ripe for broadband expansion, Waggoner said. The FCC launched a $20 billion “Rural Digital Opportunity Fund” to expand rural broadband access in February 2020, and Gov. Greg Abbott designated broadband as one of his five emergency items for this year’s Legislature.
Refugio County Judge Bobby Blaschke said broadband presents an opportunity for rural counties to attract the increasing number of people who are working remotely.
“If folks want to move out of these urban communities and live in a small rural community, the quality of life is pretty good,” Blaschke said.
Donald Jirkovsky, director of the Center for Regional Collaboration at University of Houston-Victoria, which has been working to coordinate the surveys, said the sooner rural counties can prepare for a high-speed digital future, the better.
Whether it’s students gathering in library parking lots to do their homework, small business owners trying to sell their goods on Facebook Live or law enforcement officers with poor service for 911 calls in rural areas, broadband is increasingly become a necessity, rather than a luxury, Jirkovsky said.
“What’s going to happen two years down the road, five years down the road, ten years down the road?” he said. “If you don’t start moving now, you’ll suffer later.”
Angie Cuellar, director of Cuero’s Chamber of Commerce, agreed.
“Broadband is now becoming more of a type of utility service, just as much as your lights or your water,” she said.
