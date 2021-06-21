An electrical fire destroyed a mobile home in rural DeWitt County Sunday night.
No one was injured in the fire, officials said.
The mobile home at 31 Rainbow Road near Thomaston, caught fire shortly after 8 p.m. First responders were notified at 8:26 p.m., said DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Richard Ramirez. The fire was contained at 11:18 p.m.
The mobile home’s porch and living room were on fire when Thomaston Fire Chief Alan Whitehead arrived, he said.
It had been located on Thomas Watson Company property, a construction business.
The resident of the mobile home, David Mendenhall, 48, works for the company and lives on the property, Ramirez said.
Mendenhall had been outside with Crystal Uhyrek, 35, and working on his Corvette when he began hearing popping noises from the mobile home and noticed smoke from the fire, Ramirez said. No one was inside the mobile home during the fire.
Ramirez and Whitehead said they do not know the exact cause of the electrical fire.
Cuero Volunteer Fire Department, Nursery Volunteer Fire Department and Thomaston Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire Whitehead said.
