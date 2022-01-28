The Republican Women of the Yoakum Area will host a meet and greet and forum for county candidates from Lavaca, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties onFeb. 9.
The event will be at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. at 11 a.m. Candidates will be available to meet and speak with voters until the program begins at 11:30 a.m.
Candidates who are in contested races will participate in a forum with questions from a moderator. They will be allowed an opening and closing statement.
Visitors are encouraged to attend to meet the candidates.
A light lunch will be served with donations appreciated.
RWOYA is a Republican organization with like-minded women and men as associate members whose mission is to educate the voting public. All are welcome.
For more information call Brenda Cash at 361-594-4258 or email her at bac@gvec.net.
