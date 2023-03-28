San Luis Catholic Church in Yorktown will host its annual Jamaica April 23 at San Luis, 502 E. 2nd St.
It will begin with Mass at 8 a.m. in the church. Mariachi music will be provided during the Mass.
Breakfast items and menudo will be available after Mass.
A meal of carne guisada with rice and beans will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plates, to-go or dine-in, will be $14 each.
Hamburgers and homemade tamales will also be sold.
At noon, the Ballet Folklorico de Goliad will perform in the hall.
Live entertainment will include Vertigo at 12:30 p.m., El Grupo Sensacion at 1:45 p.m., DJ David Guerrero at 2 p.m., Lone Pistolero at 4 p.m. and Fantazzia at 5:30 p.m.
Also planned throughout the day are live and silent auctions, a generous raffle, bingo, country store, vendor booths, cake walk, children's activities, horseshoes and cornhole tournaments.