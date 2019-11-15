More Information

Yoakum Independent School District's policy regarding student-teacher communications

The educator shall refrain from inappropriate communication with a student or minor, including, but not limited to, electronic communication such as cellphone, text messaging, email, instant messaging, blogging, or other social network communication. Factors that may be considered in assessing whether the communication is inappropriate include, but are not limited to:

(I) The nature, purpose, timing, and amount of the communication;

(II) The subject matter of the communication;

(III) Whether the communication was made openly or the educator attempted to conceal the communication;

(IV) Whether the communication could be reasonably interpreted as soliciting sexual contact or a romantic relationship;

(V) Whether the communication was sexually explicit; and

(VI) Whether the communication involved discussion(s) of the physical or sexual attractiveness or the sexual history, activities, preferences, or fantasies of either the educator or the student.