A Cuero man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday as deputies attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant at this home, according to a news release from DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen.
At about 3:22 p.m. Friday, deputies from the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve the warrant in the 2100 block Von Haefn Road in Cuero. While making entry into the home, deputies reported hearing a single gunshot coming from the inside of the home, according to the news release issued Saturday afternoon.
"This resulted in a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Several attempts were made by officers on the scene to contact the individual inside the residence with no success," according to the news release.
At about 8 p.m. troopers from the Department of Public Safety SWAT team made entry into the house. They subsequently found the suspect, identified as David Saldana, 47, dead as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the news release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by DeWitt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Peggy Mayer.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by officers and personnel from the Cuero Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Constable Precinct 2, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Cuero EMS, and specialty teams from the Department of Public Safety (SWAT).
The news release did not say what the charge the warrant was issued for or if the justice of the peace ordered an autopsy.