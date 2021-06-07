Three local sheriffs are attending a town hall meeting in Yoakum on Tuesday evening to provide an update on how conditions at the border are affecting their communities and answer residents’ questions.
The town hall, which is hosted by the Republican Women of Yoakum Area, will start at 6:30 p.m. at New Life Fellowship Hall, 1001 S. U.S. 77A.
Sheriffs Carl Bowen of DeWitt County, Micah Harmon of Lavaca County and Robert Ynclan of Gonzales County will be in attendance. The program includes a presentation followed by time for questions.
