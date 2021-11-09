- A short time after 10:30 a.m. Monday the Victoria County Sheriff's Office receives a report of a shooting at a home in the 10,000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 236 in Mission Valley. The house cannot be seen from the farm road.
- A short time later, DeWitt County law enforcement track down a truck believed to be driven by a person involved in the shootings.
- After a chase, the truck wrecks south of Cuero in the 1200 block of McArthur Street.
- The driver, Emillio Miguel Macedo, 32, was taken to an area hospital to be examined before being book into the Victoria County jail on capital murder charges.
- Victoria County officials continue to investigate the shooting and search the area for evidence, but they declined to release how many shooting victims there were and their names.
- To read more about the shootings click here.
Shooting in Mission Valley: Here is the latest
