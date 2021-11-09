Mission Valley shooting
Buy Now

Two Victoria County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were stationed at the end of a driveway leading to a property where investigators say a homicide occurred Monday morning.

 By Mark Rosenberg | mrosenberg@vicad.com
  1. A short time after 10:30 a.m. Monday the Victoria County Sheriff's Office receives a report of a shooting at a home in the 10,000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 236 in Mission Valley. The house cannot be seen from the farm road.
  2. A short time later, DeWitt County law enforcement track down a truck believed to be driven by a person involved in the shootings.
  3. After a chase, the truck wrecks south of Cuero in the 1200 block of McArthur Street.
  4. The driver, Emillio Miguel Macedo, 32, was taken to an area hospital to be examined before being book into the Victoria County jail on capital murder charges.
  5. Victoria County officials continue to investigate the shooting and search the area for evidence, but they declined to release how many shooting victims there were and their names.
  6. To read more about the shootings click here.

Recommended For You


Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.