The Economic Development Corporations of Gonzales, Hallettsville, Yoakum and Cuero will host the South Texas Regional Job Fair, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 7 at the J. B. Wells Expo Center in Gonzales.
The collaborative event is designed to connect employers with job seekers in the region and foster economic growth. The job fair is open to both employers and job seekers.
“Job seekers can attend the event for free and explore various career opportunities in the South Texas region,” Alexis Cerda, administrative assistant for the Gonzales Economic Development Corporation, said in a news release. “The job fair will feature companies from different industries, providing a unique platform for job seekers to meet potential employers.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their résumés and to be prepared for potential on-the-spot interviews. A representative from Victoria College will also be available for complimentary résumé preparation, interview questions and tips.
Participating employers can showcase their company, recruit top talent, and discuss issues they are facing, such as hiring challenges and wage concerns, at an exclusive HR Round Table from 9 - 10 a.m. Job seekers will be able to explore the job opportunities and network with local employers from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Businesses in the South Texas region are encouraged to reserve a table at this free event to connect with skilled job seekers and expand their workforce. Each participating business will receive a table, two chairs, WiFi access, and lunch.
The South Texas Regional Job Fair is a biannual event, with the next Job fair scheduled for the fall, hosted by Cuero EDC. The four collaborating EDCs have committed to hosting the event for the next two years.
To RSVP for the job fair, visit stxjobfair.com and complete the contact form by May 31. For more information about the fair, visit the event website at stxjobfair.com or follow the fair on Facebook: South Texas Regional Job Fair.