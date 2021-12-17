STEC Christmas Giving 2021

From left, William Johnson, CACVT meal transporter; Tiffany Ross, CACVT family outreach director; Juan Ramirez, CACVT meal transporter; Terri Vasquez, CACVT Meal Coordinator; Ileana Gaona, CACVT meal transporter; Vicki Smith CACVT executive director; Rose Johnson, CACVT meal transporter; Holly Gifford, employee of South Texas Electric Cooperative.

 Contributed photo

The South Texas Electric Cooperative gave the Community Action Home Delivered Meals Program blankets and coats to distribute to the home-bound residents of DeWitt, Goliad, and Victoria counties.

Staff will give these items to them as they deliver a hot noon meal Monday through Friday.

Holly Gifford, with the cooperative, presented the items to the meal distributors of Community Action.

